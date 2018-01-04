Local

Lanes on U.S. 17 Bypass closed after crash

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 10:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A crash closed northbound lanes on U.S. 17 Bypass Thursday morning following a crash, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The crash happened near the U.S. 501 overpass, according to an MBPD Facebook post.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

