Here’s an update on closures, delays in the aftermath of Winter Storm Grayson

Public Schools
Horry County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4 due to winter weather.
The cancellation also includes all extracurricular activities.
Georgetown County Schools will be closed to all students and staff on Thursday.
Colleges
Horry Georgetown Technical College campuses will be closed to all faculty, staff and students.
Coastal Carolina University is be closed.
Daycares
The Little River Child Development Center
The Learning Station Child Development Center in Conway
Kids Paradise Child Development Center in Myrtle Beach
Land of Learning Child Development Center in Conway
A Step Ahead Development Center in Conway
Sea Mountain Academy in Little River
Others
All Horry County Government offices, including all Horry County Memorial Libraries, the Horry County Museum, and the Horry County Community Centers will remain closed Thursday. Public safety operations will continue on a regular schedule.
All courts, including family court, circuit court, and magistrate courts will also remain closed Thursday. For more on Horry County closing and delays, click here.
All Horry County Government public meetings scheduled for Thursday, including the Planning Commission and Imagine 2040 Steering Committee meetings, have been canceled.
City of Myrtle Beach non-emergency city offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, including administrative buildings, municipal court, recreation centers and Chapin Memorial Library.
Myrtle Beach solid waste service will happen Thursday in Zone 4 as scheduled, although there could be a delay, according to officials.
Horry Telephone Cooperative offices are closed. “Our technical support and repair phone lines will be open, but there will be a limited staff for residential and business customer care,” according to the HTC website.
Icy road conditions have prompted Coast RTA to cancel its fixed route and paratransit service for Thursday.
As of 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4, McLeod Health announced the following revise and urged patients call to confirm appointments before traveling.
CHERAW/BENNETTSVILLE
McLeod Cheraw Family Medicine, McLeod Orthopedics Cheraw, McLeod OBGYN Bennettsville, McLeod OBGYN Cheraw, McLeod Surgery Bennettsville, McLeod Surgery Cheraw, McLeod Pediatrics Cheraw, McLeod Pediatrics Bennettsville, McLeod Cardiology, McLeod Vascular and McLeod Primary Care Bennettsville will be closed for Thursday, January 4.
FLORENCE/DARLINGTON/MARION
Pee Dee Surgical Group, McLeod Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, McLeod Urology Associates will be closed January 4.
McLeod Regional Medical Center Cancer Services, Oncology, Hematology and Radiation will be closed Thursday, January 4.
McLeod Pediatric Subspecialists Cardiology and Endocrinology will be closed Thursday.
McLeod Endocrinology, McLeod Nephrology, McLeod Oncology and Hematology, McLeod Pulmonary and Critical Care, McLeod Neurological Associates, and McLeod Digestive Health, and McLeod ENT will be closed Thursday, January 4.
McLeod Outpatient Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine will be closed January 4.
McLeod Health and Fitness Center will be closed January 4.
McLeod Occupational Health (Florence) will open at 12:00 Noon on Thursday.
McLeod Primary Care Associates (Florence), McLeod Family Medicine Health and Fitness, Medical Plaza Family Medicine, Jeter-Skinner Family Practice, and Pee Dee Regional Family Medicine will be closed January 4.
McLeod Urgent Care Center Florence and Darlington will be closed January 4.
McLeod Family Medicine Center (Florence Campus) will be closed January 4.
McLeod Orthopaedics, Pee Dee Orthopaedics, and McLeod Spine Center will be closed January 4.
Jeter-Skinner Family Practice will close at 2:00 pm Wednesday and plan to open at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
McLeod Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates and McLeod Cardiology Associates will be closed Thursday, January 4.
McLeod Family Medicine Marion will be closed January 4.
McLeod Family Medicine Timmonsville will be closed January 4.
McLeod Pediatric Associates of Florence, McLeod OBGYN Associates, and McLeod Women's Care, McLeod Maternal Fetal Medicine will be closed January 4.
McLeod Family Medicine Darlington will be closed January 4.
KINGSTREE/MANNING/JOHNSONVILLE/SUMTER
McLeod Family Medicine Johnsonville will be closed January 4.
Palmetto Adult Medicine will be closed January 4.
McLeod Family Medicine Kingstree will be closed January 4.
McLeod Cardiology Associates Sumter and Manning will be closed January 4.
McLeod Primary Care Clarendon, Eagerton Family Medicine, McLeod Surgery Clarendon, McLeod Orthopaedics Clarendon, McLeod Orthopaedics Manning,
McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon, and McLeod Pediatrics Clarendon will be closed January 4.
McLeod Rehabilitation Clarendon, Cardiac Rehab, and McLeod Health and Fitness Clarendon will be closed January 4.
DILLON
McLeod General Surgery Dillon, McLeod Orthopaedics Dillon, McLeod Pediatrics Dillon, and McLeod OBGYN Dillon will be closed Thursday, January 4.
LORIS/LITTLE RIVER/CAROLINA FOREST/COASTAL
McLeod Loris Center for Health and Fitness will close at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
McLeod Family Medicine Seacoast, McLeod Internal Medicine Seacoast, Southern Medical Associates, McLeod Loris Primary Care, McLeod Family Medicine Carolina Forest, McLeod Primary Care Sunset Beach, and McLeod Primary Care Tabor City will be closed January 4.
McLeod Cardiology Loris, Seacoast and Myrtle Beach will close Thursday January 4.
McLeod Oncology Seacoast, McLeod Digestive Health Seacoast, McLeod Rheumatology Seacoast, McLeod Pulmonary and Critical Care Seacoast,
McLeod Neurology Carolina Forest, McLeod ENT Seacoast will be closed January 4.
McLeod OB/GYN Seacoast and Loris offices will be closed January 4.
McLeod Orthopaedics Seacoast will be closed January 4.
McLeod Vascular Associates Seacoast and Carolina Forest will be closed January 4.
McLeod Cardiology Associates (Loris and Seacoast locations) will be closed January 4.
