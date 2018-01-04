Fire officials aid in birth of baby boy amid Winter Storm Grayson

Winter Storm Grayson brought more than just snow and ice to the Grand Strand Wednesday night. With the help of fire officials from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue, a healthy baby boy was born.
In the middle of all of today’s Madness, there is a Bright Spot. Congratulations to the team of Firefighters from @hcfirerescue and @NMBFireRescueSC as they delivered a Healthy Baby Boy at the peak of the Snow Storm. Everyone is Doing Well. #TeamWork #FutureFirefighter— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 4, 2018
According to a post on the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials responded to U.S. 17 in Atlantic Beach where they aided HCFR who were tied up on another call.
Officials were able to get the mother to the ER where a boy was born. According to the post both mother and baby are doing well.
