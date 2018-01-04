Local

Fire officials aid in birth of baby boy amid Winter Storm Grayson

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 08:54 AM

Winter Storm Grayson brought more than just snow and ice to the Grand Strand Wednesday night. With the help of fire officials from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue, a healthy baby boy was born.

According to a post on the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials responded to U.S. 17 in Atlantic Beach where they aided HCFR who were tied up on another call.

Officials were able to get the mother to the ER where a boy was born. According to the post both mother and baby are doing well.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

    A memorial service was held for fallen Myrtle Beach Police officer Joe McGarry on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. McGarry was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2002. A large crowd of family and fellow officers gathered around his monument near the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center on Friday to remember his life.

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death
Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018
Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

View More Video