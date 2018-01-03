Watch how Winter Storm Grayson has impacted the Grand Strand

Winter Storm Grayson officially made its way to the Grand Strand early Wednesday, bringing freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow flurries to the area.
Here’s a look at how the storm has impacted different areas in Horry County so far.
January 03, 2018 05:36 PM
UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO
Winter Storm Grayson officially made its way to the Grand Strand early Wednesday, bringing freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow flurries to the area.
Here’s a look at how the storm has impacted different areas in Horry County so far.
Comments