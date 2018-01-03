Snow falls in Pawleys Island on Jan. 3, 2018.
Snow falls in Pawleys Island on Jan. 3, 2018. jlee@thesunnews.com Jason Lee
Snow falls in Pawleys Island on Jan. 3, 2018. jlee@thesunnews.com Jason Lee

Local

Forecasters say Myrtle Beach will get more snow than originally predicted

By Christian Boschult And Michaela Broyles

cboschult@thesunnews.com

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 03, 2018 03:29 PM

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina are now calling for Myrtle Beach to get 4 inches of snow.

On Tuesday, NWS weather forecasters had called for 2 to 3 inches of snow and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.

According to an updated Wednesday briefing sent out by forecaster Steven Pfaff with NWS Wilmington, the beach will see .07 inches of ice accumulation

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Winter Storm Grayson began bringing snow to Georgetown and Pawleys Island.

NWS Forecaster Carl Morgan said Myrtle Beach would see mainly freezing rain and ice throughout the day, but that the precipitation would switch to snow as it got colder.

He said Myrtle Beach should start seeing snow between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the latest.

Some bridges and roadways have closed in Horry County due to ice and multiple vehicle crashes occurring.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

