Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Local

6-vehicle crash closes both lanes of U.S. 17 Bypass

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 03, 2018 02:06 PM

A 6-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 Bypass and Highway 501 has left both lanes of the bypass closed Wednesday afternoon, according to a Tweet from the City of Myrtle Beach Emergency Management.

Both southbound and northbound lanes will be closed both ways until Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews clear the scene.

The bridge over Highway 501 was closed due to ice and multiple wrecks on the roadway, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police. It has been reopened as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and to stay off the roads due to inclement weather.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

