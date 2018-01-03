6-vehicle crash closes both lanes of U.S. 17 Bypass

A 6-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 Bypass and Highway 501 has left both lanes of the bypass closed Wednesday afternoon, according to a Tweet from the City of Myrtle Beach Emergency Management.
MBFD working a six car accident at Bypass 17 and Hwy 501 @MyrtleBeachFire Bypass will be closed both ways until emergency units clear the scene. It appears that the #DriveSafely winter storm is causing havoc. Please avoid the area and drive safely— City of Myrtle Beach Emergency Managment (@MyrtleBeachEM) January 3, 2018
Both southbound and northbound lanes will be closed both ways until Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews clear the scene.
The bridge over Highway 501 was closed due to ice and multiple wrecks on the roadway, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police. It has been reopened as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and to stay off the roads due to inclement weather.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments