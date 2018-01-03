More Videos

    With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

Local

Here’s some bridges, roads impacted by winter weather

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 03, 2018 01:42 PM

Conditions on roadways, overpasses, and bridges are worsening out there as Winter Storm Grayson starts to move into the area.

Ice and snow have been reported on International Drive overpass near S.C. 31 overpass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.

SCHP also reports ice/snow on International Drive and U.S. 17.

Ice was reported a bridge on McCormick road off Forestbrook Road is frozen, and ice was reported on George Bishop Parkway, according to radio scanner traffic, and the SCHP website states no one was injured during a crash that happened on the bridge about 1:30 p.m.

Multiple crashes have been reported in Horry and Georgetown counties as the storm blew into the areas.

Other bridges, overpasses, and roadways may also be impacted. The Sun News will provided updates as they become available.

