Horry County Solid Waste Authority closing operations early amid Winter Storm Grayson

As Winter Storm Grayson rolls into the Myrtle Beach area, the Horry County Solid Waste Authority is shutting down their facilities early.
On Wednesday, recycling centers in Socastee, Scipio and McDowell closed at noon. All other centers closed at 1 p.m. Landfill operations and administrative offices are scheduled to close at 2:30 p.m.
Depending on the weather Thursday, landfill operations and administrative offices will open at 10 a.m. Recycling centers will open based on the Horry County Government’s operating schedule.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
