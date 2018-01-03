Local

One wreck reported in Horry County as Winter Storm Grayson creeps in

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

January 03, 2018 10:08 AM

Crews are currently responding to one collision on U.S. 701 South near Gilbert Road in Bucksport as Winter Storm Grayson creeps into the area.

No injuries have been reported in the collision.

One to three inches of snow and at least a tenth of an inch of ice are predicted to fall in Horry County through Wednesday night, making travel hazardous.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the S.C. Department of Transportation are advising drivers to use caution when traveling on wet or ice-covered roads. Drivers should keep a safe distance between cars and never use cruise control on wet or icy roads.

Check back for more on this developing story.

