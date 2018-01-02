Local

Man with memory issues is missing. Police are seeking the public’s help

By David Wetzel

January 02, 2018 05:44 PM

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who suffers from memory issues and may be wandering in the severe cold weather, according to a press release.

Deputies are looking for Bill Jones, a 67-year-old white male with salt-and-pepper-colored hair and a mustasche, the release states. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes at the Speedway convenience story in Murrells Inlet.

Courtesy of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Call 843-546-5102 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

