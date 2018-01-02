Man with memory issues is missing. Police are seeking the public’s help

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who suffers from memory issues and may be wandering in the severe cold weather, according to a press release.
Deputies are looking for Bill Jones, a 67-year-old white male with salt-and-pepper-colored hair and a mustasche, the release states. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes at the Speedway convenience story in Murrells Inlet.
Call 843-546-5102 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
