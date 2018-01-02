More Videos

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Pause
See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:03

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

Scam hitting vacationers and renters 1:19

Scam hitting vacationers and renters

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 14:35

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

  • 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

    With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.
With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

Local

Leaving a car idling so that it’s warm when you get in is illegal in SC. Here’s why

By Michael Olinger And Cynthia Roldán

molinger@islandpacket.com; croldan@thestate.com

January 02, 2018 03:20 PM

UPDATED 12 MINUTES AGO

As Grand Strand residents prepare to leave for work or school on this very cold, first week of January, many have been doing something that is illegal in South Carolina.

Turns out that it is against state law to leave your car idling unattended.

“No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway,” the law reads.

The law is meant to protect vulnerable persons, such as children or the elderly, from getting behind the wheel of an unattended vehicle and potentially harming someone, said Joy Nelson, spokeswoman for the Bluffton Police Department. It can also prevent your car from getting stolen, if the car is idling while the doors are unlocked.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is the same situation with a vehicle running unattended,” said Nelson. “You never know who could jump in at any moment and steal the vehicle.”

Maj. Stephany Snowden, of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, told WIS that in the months leading up to November 2016, 80 unattended vehicles had been stolen in a 3-month span.

Having a keyless ignition system won’t protect car owners, because the law only addresses leaving cars unattended and makes no mention of needing the key physically in the ignition, Snowden told WIS.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Pause
See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:03

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

Scam hitting vacationers and renters 1:19

Scam hitting vacationers and renters

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 14:35

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

  • Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

    A memorial service was held for fallen Myrtle Beach Police officer Joe McGarry on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. McGarry was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2002. A large crowd of family and fellow officers gathered around his monument near the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center on Friday to remember his life.

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

View More Video