Local

Here’s the latest on school closures due to winter weather impacts

By Michaela Broyles And Elizabeth Townsend

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 02, 2018 03:11 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Horry County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3 due to incoming winter weather. Georgetown County schools will also be closed to all students and teachers on Wednesday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. say two or more inches of snow could accumulate on Wednesday. Sleet and a trace of freezing rain is also in the forecast.

The cancellation also includes all extracurricular activities, according to a release from Horry County Schools.

The school district will continue monitoring the progression of the winter storm and will give another update on Wednesday afternoon if further schedule changes are necessary for Thursday.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend

