Here’s the latest on school closures due to winter weather impacts

Horry County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3 due to incoming winter weather. Georgetown County schools will also be closed to all students and teachers on Wednesday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. say two or more inches of snow could accumulate on Wednesday. Sleet and a trace of freezing rain is also in the forecast.

The cancellation also includes all extracurricular activities, according to a release from Horry County Schools.

The school district will continue monitoring the progression of the winter storm and will give another update on Wednesday afternoon if further schedule changes are necessary for Thursday.