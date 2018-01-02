A major remodeling effort is underway at this North Myrtle Beach restaurant.
Local

McDonald’s closes for $1 million renovation, expands drive-through ordering

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

January 02, 2018 03:03 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH The McDonald’s at 100 Main Street here has temporarily closed their doors and the drive-through window for a $1 million renovation effort to modernize the fast food restaurant.

The golden arches are expected to remain dark until early February when the drive-through window is expected to reopen, along with an additional second lane to take orders.

The full restaurant is expected to reopen by March.

In addition to the double drive-through, the restaurant is renovating the kitchen, constructing additional storage, and upgrading the building’s restrooms, facade and decor, said Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesman.

The temporary closure comes as the 20-year lease for the property ended and a new 25-year lease was signed, Dowling said.

“Because they just signed a lease for 25 years, they want to keep it going and it’s obviously one of their best locations,” Dowling said.

“It’s a major upgrade,” Dowling said.

