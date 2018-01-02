Photo courtesy Nick Arditi
Murrells Inlet man’s post about lost suitcase has gone viral

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 02, 2018 12:34 PM

After a Murrells Inlet man found a red suitcase on the side of the road, his effort to find its original owner has gone viral on Facebook.

Nick Arditi posted about the suitcase on Christmas Day, which is when he found it. According to Arditi, he found it on the side of Prince Creek Parkway in Murrells Inlet.

He wrote in the post that “it obviously fell off someone’s vehicle.”

Arditi said the suitcase has a lot of clothes inside, including some that still have tags on them. He believes the clothes belongs to a girl between the ages of 9 and 12.

“There’s a broken hearted little girl out there,” he wrote in the post.

As of Tuesday afternoon, his Facebook post has had over 268,000 shares, more than 8,000 reactions and commenters have wrote that the post has been shared in several states including Arizona, New York and even Alaska.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

