Threat of extreme fire danger prompts burn ban in Horry County areas

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 01, 2018 04:26 PM

An outdoor burn ban has been issued for unincorporated areas of Horry County, according to a release from Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mark Nugent.

The ban – which is in effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice – has been put into effect because of “extreme fire danger as a result of low relative humidity and increased wind speeds,” according to the release.

All outdoor burning, including permitted burns, are prohibited during the ban and those who disregard the ban will be breaking the law, the release states.

For more information, contact HCFR at 742-0881.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

