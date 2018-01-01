File photo -
Local

Myrtle Beach may see some snow this week. Here’s when

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 01, 2018 12:47 PM

Picture Myrtle Beach covered in a blanket of snow.

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., that could become a reality this week.

“A coastal low may bring accumulating snow to the area Wednesday,” an NWS weather briefing states.

Meteorologists say we could possibly see up to two inches of snow during Wednesday afternoon through later that night.

It will also be abnormally cold in our area during the first week of the new year.

“Arctic airmass remains entrenched through the week,” the briefing says. “Highs and lows will average 10-20 degrees below normal each day.”

NWS Wilmington issued a wind chill advisory Monday morning for several areas along the Grand Strand, including Horry and Georgetown counties.

The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m.

A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills.

“Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken,” the briefing states. “Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.”

Forecasters say wind chills will fall to between zero and 5 degrees.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

