Courtesy NWS Wilmington
Courtesy NWS Wilmington
Courtesy NWS Wilmington

Local

Wind chill advisory issued for several areas along the Grand Strand

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 01, 2018 08:04 AM

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a wind chill advisory for several areas along the Grand Strand, including Horry and Georgetown counties.

The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m., according to a weather briefing.

A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills.

“Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken,” the briefing states. “Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forecasters say very cold wind chills are expected and that the wind chills have potential to cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

“Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to zero,” meteorologists note in the briefing.

The following areas in Horry County are under the wind chill advisory:

  • Myrtle Beach
  • Socastee
  • North Myrtle Beach
  • Conway
  • Little River
  • Longs
  • Loris
  • Bucksport
  • Green Sea
  • Aynor

The following areas in Georgetown County are under the wind chill advisory:

  • Garden City
  • Georgetown
  • Murrells Inlet
  • Andrews

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

    A memorial service was held for fallen Myrtle Beach Police officer Joe McGarry on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. McGarry was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2002. A large crowd of family and fellow officers gathered around his monument near the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center on Friday to remember his life.

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death
Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018
Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

View More Video