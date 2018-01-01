Wind chill advisory issued for several areas along the Grand Strand

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a wind chill advisory for several areas along the Grand Strand, including Horry and Georgetown counties.
The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m., according to a weather briefing.
A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills.
“Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken,” the briefing states. “Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.”
Forecasters say very cold wind chills are expected and that the wind chills have potential to cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
“Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to zero,” meteorologists note in the briefing.
The following areas in Horry County are under the wind chill advisory:
- Myrtle Beach
- Socastee
- North Myrtle Beach
- Conway
- Little River
- Longs
- Loris
- Bucksport
- Green Sea
- Aynor
The following areas in Georgetown County are under the wind chill advisory:
- Garden City
- Georgetown
- Murrells Inlet
- Andrews
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
