New Year’s toast on ice? Winter weather advisory declared for counties on Grand Strand

A winter weather advisory has been declared for Horry and Georgetown counties by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Brunswick and Columbus counties in North Carolina were also included in the advisory, which will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Monday.
According to a prepared statement by the NWS, there exists the potential for “periods of light sleet and freezing rain” through the morning hours on Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected, however.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s Sunday night as revelers prepare to usher in a new year. The mercury is likely to struggle getting out of the 30s much of this week, with a chance — albeit a small one — on Wednesday for snow.
