Myrtle Beach Police K9 to receive body armor

A Myrtle Beach police dog is receiving body armor, which will help to protect her from bullets and knives.
According to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, Daisy is the latest dog to receive the armor, after the non-profit Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc. donated to armor. Over the years Vested Interest in K9’s has donated to the Conway Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Garden City Police and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
In order to qualify for a donated vest, K9’s must be actively employed in the United States, be certified by their current handler and be at least 20 months of age.
Each vest is valued roughly between $1,800 and $2,200 and has a five-year warranty, the Facebook post says.
Vested Interest in K9’s is based out of East Taunton, Mass. and works to provide armor to the the nearly 30,000 police officers across the country.
