Meteorologist: Could be ‘one of coldest 5-7 day stretches we have ever experienced’

Recent reports have stated that the coming week is going to be very cold.
Now, it looks like it could be historically bitter.
“It is not a stretch to say the current forecast produces one of the coldest 5-7 day stretches we have ever experienced,” Josh Weiss, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said via email Saturday.
The latest NWS forecast has Myrtle Beach at 29 degrees as the New Year begins at midnight Monday with wind chills reaching the teens in some areas of the Grand Strand. The temperature will continue to drop, falling into to the low 20s by daybreak Monday with wind chills as low as 5-10 in parts of the Carolinas, according to Weiss’ email.
“This will mark just the beginning of what will be an extended arctic outbreak,” Weiss said.
Temperatures through at least next weekend are forecast to be “well below normal,” the NWS reports.
Although there remains a chance for wintry precipitation on Wednesday, the incoming cold front may push any moisture further south “leaving us high and dry,” according to WPDE’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski.
Staff reporter Emily Weaver contributed to this report.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
