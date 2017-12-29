Coroner: Passenger injured in crash near Loris day after Christmas dies

A passenger who sustained injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 26 has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Tracy Cooper, a 23-year-old who was injured in a crash that happened at 6:26 p.m. Dec. 26 on S.C. 66 near the intersection of S.C. 545 around the Loris area, died at 5:56 p.m. Friday at Grand Strand Medical Center from trauma caused from the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
