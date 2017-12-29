Local

Coroner: Passenger injured in crash near Loris day after Christmas dies

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

December 29, 2017 07:08 PM

A passenger who sustained injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 26 has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Tracy Cooper, a 23-year-old who was injured in a crash that happened at 6:26 p.m. Dec. 26 on S.C. 66 near the intersection of S.C. 545 around the Loris area, died at 5:56 p.m. Friday at Grand Strand Medical Center from trauma caused from the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

