He died saving a woman’s life. It was the ‘perfect ending’ to his own

More Videos 1:20 Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 Pause 0:40 Sandlapper Serves Up Southern Comfort Food 1:03 See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:16 Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year 2:03 Remembering Lt. Randy Gerald 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 1:19 R.J. Barrett highlights & conversation at the BBC 2:12 Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Remembering Lt. Randy Gerald Marking 16 years since his death, family, friends and law enforcement gather around the grave of Lt. Randy Gerald outside of Loris on Friday. Gerald was driving home from a shift at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2001, when he stopped to help a man and woman after what appeared to be a car accident on U.S. 701. The man, Boyd Meekins, shot and killed Gerald and shot at the woman as she ran away. Meekins is serving a life sentence for killing Gerald. Marking 16 years since his death, family, friends and law enforcement gather around the grave of Lt. Randy Gerald outside of Loris on Friday. Gerald was driving home from a shift at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2001, when he stopped to help a man and woman after what appeared to be a car accident on U.S. 701. The man, Boyd Meekins, shot and killed Gerald and shot at the woman as she ran away. Meekins is serving a life sentence for killing Gerald. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Marking 16 years since his death, family, friends and law enforcement gather around the grave of Lt. Randy Gerald outside of Loris on Friday. Gerald was driving home from a shift at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2001, when he stopped to help a man and woman after what appeared to be a car accident on U.S. 701. The man, Boyd Meekins, shot and killed Gerald and shot at the woman as she ran away. Meekins is serving a life sentence for killing Gerald. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com