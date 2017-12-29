Zackery Gage Faircloth, left, and Chelsea Jordan Scott were charged with armed robbery for a reported assault and robbery at a Loris cemetery on Christmas Eve 2017.
Zackery Gage Faircloth, left, and Chelsea Jordan Scott were charged with armed robbery for a reported assault and robbery at a Loris cemetery on Christmas Eve 2017.
Zackery Gage Faircloth, left, and Chelsea Jordan Scott were charged with armed robbery for a reported assault and robbery at a Loris cemetery on Christmas Eve 2017.

Local

2 arrested in connection with Loris cemetery robbery on Christmas Eve

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

December 29, 2017 04:01 PM

A 21-year-old North Carolina woman and a 25-year-old man from Conway have been arrested in connection with the Christmas Eve armed robbery at a Loris cemetery, where a woman was reportedly choked.

Police have charged Chelsea Jordan Scott, of Wilmington, and Zackery Gage Faircloth with armed robbery, online jail records show. They were both arrested Thursday and remain behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.

After a 47-year-old woman caught a ride to a Loris cemetery on Christmas Eve, she told police she was choked and robbed by two suspects, one a man and one a woman.

According to an Horry County police report, an officer responded to Fowler School Road in Loris around 8 p.m. When he arrived, a woman told him she was approached by another woman at the Speedway gas station at 5370 Broad St.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim then told the officer she caught a ride in a red Ford Explorer with the woman to Graham Cemetery, located off of Wigley Road in Loris.

When they arrived at the cemetery, a man jumped out from the back of the Explorer and told the victim he had a gun, according to the report.

The man then choked the woman, demanded her belongings and stole her phone and wallet, she told police.

Inside the woman’s wallet was $90 in cash, her driver’s license, debit card, medical card and social security number.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

    James Sanderson, President of United Steelworkers local talks about the re-opening of the Georgetown steel mill.

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018
Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family
School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal 0:45

School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal

View More Video