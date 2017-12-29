Local

Raise a cheer to the coming year and a scarf to the coming cold

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

December 29, 2017 01:06 PM

If you’re planning to venture out to toast the coming new year, you’ll need to bundle up to remain toasty.

The first week of 2018 is shaping up to be a very cold one, according to meteorologists along the coast.

“Near seasonable temperatures Saturday will crash behind a strong, but dry cold front into Sunday,” Josh Weiss, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, said in a briefing Friday.

“A very cold New Year’s Eve is expected,” he said, with wind chill values predicted to fall below 10 degrees Sunday night.

“Looking ahead, a prolonged period of very cold temperatures is forecast for the first week of January. Temperatures may average 10-20 degrees below normal,” Weiss said.

A dry cold front is expected to sweep into the Grand Strand over Saturday night, bringing a chill to people headed out Sunday morning.

On New Year’s Eve, “temperatures in the mid-20s at midnight will fall into the upper teens by daybreak in many locations,” Weiss said.

And although there remains a chance for wintry precipitation on Wednesday, the incoming cold front may push any moisture further south “leaving us high and dry,” according to WPDE’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

