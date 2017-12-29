Raise a cheer to the coming year and a scarf to the coming cold

If you’re planning to venture out to toast the coming new year, you’ll need to bundle up to remain toasty.
The first week of 2018 is shaping up to be a very cold one, according to meteorologists along the coast.
“Near seasonable temperatures Saturday will crash behind a strong, but dry cold front into Sunday,” Josh Weiss, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, said in a briefing Friday.
Once the next surge of arctic air arrives this Sunday, it's here to stay all week. In SC: Highs 30s/low40s. Lows teens and 20s. #scwx pic.twitter.com/a2wNmDQFyU— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) December 29, 2017
“A very cold New Year’s Eve is expected,” he said, with wind chill values predicted to fall below 10 degrees Sunday night.
“Looking ahead, a prolonged period of very cold temperatures is forecast for the first week of January. Temperatures may average 10-20 degrees below normal,” Weiss said.
Bundling up in layers and staying dry is one of the best things you can do to stay safe this winter. Protect yourself from the cold. https://t.co/1TmdpjFbs1 #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/o8KPrl0h0d— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) December 28, 2017
A dry cold front is expected to sweep into the Grand Strand over Saturday night, bringing a chill to people headed out Sunday morning.
On New Year’s Eve, “temperatures in the mid-20s at midnight will fall into the upper teens by daybreak in many locations,” Weiss said.
And although there remains a chance for wintry precipitation on Wednesday, the incoming cold front may push any moisture further south “leaving us high and dry,” according to WPDE’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski.
Regarding next Wednesday...with such massive, cold high pressure building south, wouldn't surprise me to see the storm track get suppressed well south leaving us high and dry. #scwx pic.twitter.com/ufeF5ztDNO— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) December 29, 2017
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
