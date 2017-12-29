Bridges and roads in Horry County reported with icy conditions

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports several bridges and roadways throughout Horry County that have icy conditions.
Current issues in Horry County this morning. pic.twitter.com/JT0UEq0Q9v— Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) December 29, 2017
As of 9:45 a.m., the following roadways have icy conditions, according to information from the SCHP.
- S.C. 544 Overpass
- Pottery Bridge on U.S. 501
- U.S. 17 at S.C. 22
- Where U.S. 17 and U.S. 17 Business splits
- S.C. 31 and U.S. 501
- S.C. 707 and Farrow Parkway
- U.S. 17 and S.C. 544
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
