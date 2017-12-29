File photo -
Bridges and roads in Horry County reported with icy conditions

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

December 29, 2017 08:03 AM

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports several bridges and roadways throughout Horry County that have icy conditions.

As of 9:45 a.m., the following roadways have icy conditions, according to information from the SCHP.

  • S.C. 544 Overpass
  • Pottery Bridge on U.S. 501
  • U.S. 17 at S.C. 22
  • Where U.S. 17 and U.S. 17 Business splits
  • S.C. 31 and U.S. 501
  • S.C. 707 and Farrow Parkway
  • U.S. 17 and S.C. 544

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

