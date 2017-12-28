Winter weather advisory lifted for all but one of three Grand Strand area counties

A winter weather advisory for Horry and Brunswick (N.C.) counties was lifted by the National Weather Service on Thursday evening.
Georgetown County, however, is still expected to face wintry weather.
Earlier in the day, the NWS – located in Wilmington, N.C. – issued an advisory for Horry, Brunswick and Georgetown counties before lifting it for all but Georgetown as “very low dewpoints in place now appear to prevent precipitation from reaching the ground overnight,” according to Mark Bacon with the NWS.
Earlier, Bacon had said freezing rain would be a possibility Thursday night, but it would probably just be a “trace amount.”
“The drier and drier airs are kinda overwhelming the system, so we think it’s gonna have a hard time reaching the ground,” Bacon said.
The chance of rain in our area is 30 percent, with forecasters calling for precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.
For the rest of the week, forecasters predict we’ll see highs in the 40s and lows in 30s and even upper 20s.
On New Year’s Eve, temperatures aren’t expected to get any higher than 43 degrees during the day and may get as low as 29 at night. We turn even colder the next day, with a high near 39 and a low around 28, forecasters say.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
