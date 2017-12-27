Horry County firefighters responded to the hotel off Highway 501 Tuesday night.
Horry County firefighters responded to the hotel off Highway 501 Tuesday night. Dave Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com
Horry County firefighters responded to the hotel off Highway 501 Tuesday night. Dave Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Local

One arrested for arson at hotel near Myrtle Beach

By Charles Duncan

cduncan@thesunnews.com

December 27, 2017 05:44 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A Myrtle Beach man is in jail Wednesday evening on charges of arson after police accused him of starting a fire at a hotel off Highway 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway, according to Horry County police.

0P1LHG8000HORNX3
Tracy William Nelson
J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers arrested Tracy William Nelson, 45, overnight and he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

The fire hotel at 401 Hospitality Lane, listed as the City Studios Inn and Suites, was confined to one room on the second floor in an area under renovation, according to Mark Nugent with the Horry County fire department.

According to a police report, an Horry County fire investigator said the “fire was started intentionally, due to a stove-top burner being left on with a box on top of it.”

He said the room was unoccupied and the sprinkler system in the hotel quickly extinguished the fire. Without the sprinklers, he said, “It could have been a lot worse.”

Nugent said 60 people were staying at the hotel at the time and all had to be relocated. He said the hotel staff was able to find other rooms for all their guests for the night.

Charles Duncan: 843-626-0307, @duncanreporting

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

    James Sanderson, President of United Steelworkers local talks about the re-opening of the Georgetown steel mill.

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018
Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family
School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal 0:45

School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal

View More Video