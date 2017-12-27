Local

Freezing rain could be in the forecast for Myrtle Beach this week

By Charles Duncan

December 27, 2017 04:53 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Freezing rain could be on its way to the Grand Strand overnight Thursday, from south of Georgetown all the way up the coast to north of Wilmington, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS forecasters said Wednesday afternoon that any ice accumulation would be less than a tenth of an inch. Reid Hawkins, with the Weather Service in Wilmington, said in an email that forecast models are giving conflicting predictions about Thursday night’s weather.

“At this time a trace to a a few hundreds of an inch of ice accretion is possible along the coast,” he said. Hawkins added that a winter weather advisory could be issued for the area by Thursday morning.

