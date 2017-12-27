New retail outlet location coming to south end

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is planning to open a second Grand Strand location, this one on the south end next to Harbor Freight Tools on South Kings Highway.
A banner announcing the new location is already hanging from the new site, asking those looking for jobs to apply online.
A local store manager said he did not know exactly when the new location planned to open. A request to the store’s headquarters for comment was not returned Wednesday.
The retail chain sells closeout merchandise and discount excess inventory including food, furniture and flooring sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics and clothing, as well as seasonal items.
Comments