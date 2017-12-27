More Videos

A ten-week old Shih Tzu puppy dog was allegedly stolen on Christmas Eve from the Pet Center in Carolina Forest. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
A ten-week old Shih Tzu puppy dog was allegedly stolen on Christmas Eve from the Pet Center in Carolina Forest. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Convicted meth dealer charged with Christmas Eve puppy theft

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

December 27, 2017 12:12 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A 10-week old Shih Tzu puppy dog was stolen on Christmas Eve from the Pet Center next to the Kroger in Carolina Forest according to store owner David Green and police.

“We had a couple people holding puppies,” said Green. “Lady asked about holding the Shih Tzu, and I handed it to her. She was holding it and I turned around to put the other one back. She ran out the front door. Hopped in the car and took off.”

Police described the getaway car as a rust-colored 2001 Dodge Intrepid.

The puppy, which does not have a name, was stolen at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police report. Green said it’s easier to keep the dogs nameless and let their new owners name them.

Pet Center owner David Green and one of his employees managed to get the car’s tag number, according to the police report. Police said they tracked down the car and arrested the suspects around 5 p.m.

Green and one of his employees managed to get the car’s tag number, according to the police report. Police said they tracked down the car and arrested the suspects around 5 p.m.

“By 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the puppy was returned by police,” Green said.

Twenty-four-year-old Tara Jeanne Anders, who police accuse of stealing the puppy, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. J. Reuben Long Detention Center records shows she was released from jail around 11 a.m. on Christmas.

Tara Jeanne Anders, 24, was arrested and charged with shoplifting after police said she stole a dog from a pet store.
J. Reuben Long Detention Center Courtesy

Records show a 17-year-old woman, accused of driving the getaway car, was also arrested Christmas Eve and was released from jail Christmas morning.

According to the report, Anders told police that the minor didn’t know she would steal the puppy. The report notes the minor told police that she did know, but wasn’t sure if Anders “was actually going to do it.”

Anders was previously arrested in connection with a methamphetamine lab found at a residence on University Forest Drive in Conway.

The meth lab was discovered in May, and Anders was arrested in July.

Online court records show she pleaded guilty to charges of disposal or assisting disposal of methamphetamine waste and distribution of methamphetamine.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

