Got a Christmas tree? The Solid Waste Authority will grind it up for you

If you don’t know what to do with that live Christmas tree you bought, the Horry County Solid Waste Authority has a solution: they’ll grind it up into mulch and give it away to residents for free.
Beginning Jan. 1, Myrtle Beach residents can put their trees out on the curb (but not in the road) for pickup and recycling.
From Dec. 26 through Jan. 29, residents in Surfside Beach, Conway, Loris, Aynor and North Myrtle Beach can also put their trees out on the curb to be picked up and turned into mulch, according to the Solid Waste Authority.
Residents in unincorporated areas can take their trees to any one of the Waste Authority’s 24 recycling centers around the county.
The City of Myrtle Beach will residents’ trees to a clearing behind Myrtle Waves on Mr. Joe White Avenue and stockpile them until a Solid Waste Authority mobile grinder turns them into mulch in February, said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.
Residents can also take matters into their own hands and take the trees to the Mr. Joe White spot themselves, Kruea said.
Just make sure the decorations, lights and tree stand are removed.
“Tree stands and decorations don’t recycle very well,” Kruea said. “They just don’t make very good mulch.”
He said that once the trees are ground up, anyone (not just city residents) can come pick some up for free.
Since the mulch is loose, Kreua said anyone who wants some mulch should bring a truck or a container.
