Doom may be his name, but his patients praise him for his healing touch

Sometimes referred to as the “skeletal engineer” with a magical healing touch, Myrtle Beach chiropractor Randy Doom has a reputation for “fixing” people who have found no pain relief anywhere else.
While Doom’s last name conjures up visions of Spider Man’s archenemy, he has clients that include extreme athletes and entertainers who board planes routinely seeking his help.
Jack Chazen, who describes himself as a body builder and extreme athletic enthusiast, said he has lived on three continents and in four countries and has “never met anyone who can heal you like Randy Doom.”
“I tell people I know a doctor who is a guru,“Chazen said. “He never cracks my back and I have been seeing him for 12 or 13 years. He squares up the frame of your body. I called this man in tears. I couldn’t take a step without pain. I am invested in Dr. Doom.”
The difference between Doom and other chiropractors, Chazen said, is “they are symptomatic and he is problematic.”
“I hadn’t slept in a bed in eight days after pulling my scapula out of alignment doing heavy dead lifts and heavy squats on the same day,” Chazen said. Chazen who enjoys scuba diving, snow boarding and many other challenging activities, said at age 50 there are no medicines in his house.
“If I have a problem, I call Randy. If I have a friend with a problem, I call Randy. I seek the best of it and Doom is the best,” Chazen said.
Chazen said when he first heard about Doom, his name resonated with him so, when he was injured, he tracked down Doom’s phone number and was squeezed into the chiropractor’s busy schedule.
“He spent about 45 minutes talking about everything in life, then he said one more thing—‘I’m going to heal you,’” Chazen recalled.
After treatment, Chazen said he walked out with no pain. “I was instantly free,” he added, and no matter where he has lived since that time, Chazen has returned to Doom for specialized treatment that he said frees up the natural flow through the nervous system and allows the body to take the work of a horse.
Chazen also refers body builders and athletes from all walks of life and from all around to Doom’s care.
A graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor of science degree, Doom continued his education in the four-year chiropractic doctoral program at Life West. He studied with Fred Stoner, one time president of the Applied Kinesiology Society of the U.S. He has spent the last 20 years researching how proper exercise and nutrition positively affect the body.
After practicing in California a number of years, Doom relocated to Myrtle Beach to run a chiropractic clinic in a health club and eventually opened his private practice. His goal, he said, was to treat the whole person.
“I was a very good adjustor in California for 10 years but I didn’t feel people were getting the help they needed,” he said.
Now, in his private practice, when a person comes in, the first thing he does is look at their metabolism. “I need to determine if they are high strung or not. I study their personality and learn about their occupation and ask how long they’ve had the problem. I do a muscle test, range of motion and it tells me where the symptom distortion is,” he said. “People who come to me have already been to everyone else first.”
Doom said he does a “system correction,” not adjusting.
“It is an entirely different concept. Whatever medical practitioner you seek, they treat the area of discomfort. I am going to look at the mechanism causing the pain and I fix the problem. Ninety percent is biomechanical stress. When a patient comes in with back pain, I rarely touch the back. I determine the areas affected and release the tension.”
In his Myrtle Beach practice, he provides relief care, which helps alleviate acute pain in his patients; corrective care focusing on identifying the area that is actually causing the pain; and wellness care, which involves follow up treatments to help his patients maintain optimal health.
Doom also developed the Baby Boomer Rejuvenation and Exercise system help individuals of all ages look, feel and act younger. He is known to conduct his own workouts between midnight and 3 a.m. and he takes lots of supplements.
Mark Albini has known Doom for 15 years and praises him as a caregiver who can diagnose and fix a problem in just one visit.
“I came here because of another friend who called him (Doom) a miracle man. I thought, for $150 I’d try anything. My left shoulder hurt so bad. I’m a golfer and I hit a root and jarred it real bad. Over four years I had gone to other chiropractors and was afraid what an orthopedic doctor would tell me. In one visit, I walked out with no pain. I thought he was a quack at first but I guess I can understand a mechanical adjustment. Most who come here walk out with no pain and do not have to come back unless they just want a tune up.”
Albini, who has become a close friend to Doom and often stops by his office, said he has learned so much from the man who is helping to restore athletes to their best playing potential.
“Our bodies are not different than a machine. When perfectly aligned, it runs more efficiently,” Albini added. “One of the most amazing things about Doc is, after people have been worked on, they are willing to jump through hoops to get back to him. One guy, a professional golfer, flies in from Maryland. I don’t care where you hurt, his treatment is a one size fits all.”
Chris Robbins, a Myrtle Beach ballroom and professional dancer and entertainer, credits Doom’s unique approach to chiropractic for his continued ability to perform and grow as a ballroom dancer who has won the Horry County Dancing With the Stars competition for seven seasons.
“Dr. Doom has been working with me for about seven years,” Robbins said. “I go to him about every six months. He is part of the reason I am still able to work in my profession.”
Fixing a hearing problem through chiropractic may seem farfetched to some but Doreen Strauss of Little River can testify that Doom’s work on her helped to bring her hearing back.
Strauss first met Doom a decade ago before she ever knew she would need his care. But, after hurting her back and going through 1 ½ years of pain management, she sought his help.
“He looked at my problem and resolved it within that very day,” Strauss said. “I knew he did muscular skeletal diagnostics. He manipulated my body so I could be relieved of the pain.”
Strauss said Doom also helped her when she developed an ear infection and lost her hearing. “I lost my hearing for nine weeks. Dr. Doom manipulated my body and something worked.
Eventually my hearing came back. I’m very grateful for knowing him. I went to a slew of doctors with this hearing problem and pain and came out nowhere. You get answers with him and he gives it to you straight.”
Chazen is Doom’s biggest fan and wants the chiropractor to receive the recognition he deserves for helping so many people. “Dr. Doom is not a promoter; he’s a healer and he is healing people and making differences in their lives. I wanted everyone to see what I have seen, that they do not have to live in pain. To me, it’s magic.”
