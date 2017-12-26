Myrtle Beach is expected to get freezing rain this week. Here’s when

It might be a good idea to bring out your winter coat, as temperatures are expected to drop throughout this week in Myrtle Beach and across the region.
With the combination of low temperatures and a chance of rain, it leads to the possibility of freezing rain late Thursday night, according to Mark Bacon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.
“Most of the night will be rain, but then right about as it’s shutting off towards daybreak Friday, temperatures might drop down to 32 degrees,” Bacon explained.
Another forecast model from The Weather Channel predicts a low of 29 degrees Thursday night with a 50-percent chance of freezing rain.
Bacon said it’s a bit abnormal to have the chance of freezing rain this early in our area.
“I think a lot of locals might consider the chance of freezing rain, especially for December, a little unusual,” he said. “I think it’s a little early.”
Drivers are urged to use caution Thursday night, as bridges could become slick.
The NWS forecast explains cold air will come from the north to meet rain from the Gulf Coast, so temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.
Temperatures will slightly rise on Saturday, with a high of 48 degrees predicted.
Bacon said although it’s a little early to be certain, forecast models are showing that it’ll be very cold on New Years, with highs in the 30s and lows possible in the upper teens.
