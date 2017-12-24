Police responding to barricaded subject on road off S.C. 544

Horry County police’s SWAT and Negotiations team and other personnel are responding to a barricaded subject on Willow Ridge Road off S.C. 544, according to a tweet by the department.
Police ask that you avoid the area if possible.
WPDE, The Sun News’ Grand Strand Alliance partner, reports that police on scene are calling this an “active situation” without releasing further details.
WPDE also reports Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene.
Check back for more details as they become available.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
