  • Police, SWAT on scene of barricaded subject

    Horry County police are responding to a barricaded subject on Willow Ridge Road off S.C. 544, according to a tweet by the department.

Horry County police are responding to a barricaded subject on Willow Ridge Road off S.C. 544, according to a tweet by the department. Christian Boschult cboschult@thesunnews.com
Horry County police are responding to a barricaded subject on Willow Ridge Road off S.C. 544, according to a tweet by the department.

Local

Police responding to barricaded subject on road off S.C. 544

By Christian Boschult And David Wetzel

cboschult@thesunnews.com

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

December 24, 2017 12:43 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 37 MINUTES AGO

Horry County police’s SWAT and Negotiations team and other personnel are responding to a barricaded subject on Willow Ridge Road off S.C. 544, according to a tweet by the department.

Police ask that you avoid the area if possible.

WPDE, The Sun News’ Grand Strand Alliance partner, reports that police on scene are calling this an “active situation” without releasing further details.

WPDE also reports Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene.

Check back for more details as they become available.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

