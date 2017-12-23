File photo -
File photo - Rogelio V. Solis - AP
File photo - Rogelio V. Solis - AP

Local

Here’s what stores will be open on Christmas Day along the Grand Strand

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

December 23, 2017 10:55 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 10:55 AM

In case you need to pick up medications, missing ingredients or even a last-minute gift, no worries — here’s a few stores that will be open on Christmas Day along the Grand Strand.

Some individual stores’ hours may vary, so call them first just in case.

Stores that will be open

  • Walgreen’s
  • CVS
  • Rite Aid
  • Family Dollar (except stores 8864,7614, 8043, 7877, 8335 and 62)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stores that will be closed

  • Dollar General
  • Food Lion
  • Fresh Market
  • Lowes Foods
  • Walmart
  • Kroger
  • Dollar Tree
  • Publix
  • Piggly Wiggly
  • Bi-Lo
  • Target

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

    James Sanderson, President of United Steelworkers local talks about the re-opening of the Georgetown steel mill.

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018
Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family
School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal 0:45

School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal

View More Video