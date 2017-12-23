Here’s what stores will be open on Christmas Day along the Grand Strand

In case you need to pick up medications, missing ingredients or even a last-minute gift, no worries — here’s a few stores that will be open on Christmas Day along the Grand Strand.
Some individual stores’ hours may vary, so call them first just in case.
Stores that will be open
- Walgreen’s
- CVS
- Rite Aid
- Family Dollar (except stores 8864,7614, 8043, 7877, 8335 and 62)
Stores that will be closed
- Dollar General
- Food Lion
- Fresh Market
- Lowes Foods
- Walmart
- Kroger
- Dollar Tree
- Publix
- Piggly Wiggly
- Bi-Lo
- Target
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
