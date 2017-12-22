Closed Tilted Kilt location set to become a new restaurant and bar by New Year’s Day

The Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery’s second location in Myrtle Beach was short-lived.
The restaurant on 21st Ave. North closed on Nov. 15 about 13 months after it opened, and a new restaurant and bar under new ownership is set to open on the site as early as Jan. 1.
Bench Warmers Grill & Tap Room will be a sports bar, and general manager Jessica Cooke said the staff from the former restaurant has largely been retained, sans the scant clothing that included short plaid kilts, knee-high socks and halter tops.
“It will appeal to more of the public this way instead of just a few people,” marketing director Tom Cooke said.
The first Tilted Kilt on the Grand Strand was located in Broadway at the Beach and closed in September 2014, and the national chain restaurant relocated to 21st next to Mellow Mushroom in October 2016.
The large center bar will remain in its location but tables will be changed and the interior will be repainted. The walls will feature sports memorabilia, and there will be 48 beer taps and 58 televisions.
The menu will be extensive with burgers and sandwiches, appetizers that include tuna, chicken wings and boneless wings, and entrees that include seafood, steak, tuna steak and an open-face turkey sandwich.
Tom Cooke said Bench Warmers is on pace to reopen on Jan. 1, in time to host patrons for the NCAA FBS college football national semifinal games.
Winter hours are set at 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and hours will likely be extended as the tourist season approaches.
