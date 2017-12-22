Surgery saved the cop’s life. With a long recovery ahead, officers raise money to help

After an Horry County police officer was on duty patrolling last month, he suffered a traumatic heart injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital for life-saving surgery.
Now, 36-year-old KC Canterbury is home for recovery, but still faces a mound of medical bills as he heals.
“He’s one of those people that would literally do absolutely anything for anybody at any hour of the day,” said John Brantly, vice president of the Coastal Carolina Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #12. “He’s a very family oriented person, regardless of whether it’s blood family or blue family, you couldn’t find a better person.”
On the night of Nov. 25, Canterbury suffered from an aortic dissection and an aneurysm.
Never miss a local story.
An aortic dissection is a serious condition in which the inner layer of the aorta, the large blood vessel branching off the heart, tears, according to Mayo Clinic. Blood surges through the tear, which causes the inner and middle layers of the aorta to separate — or dissect, hence the name.
An aneurysm is an “abnormal bulge or ballooning in the wall of a blood vessel,” Mayo Clinic explains. An aneurysm can rupture, cause internal bleeding and lead to death.
Canterbury was in critical condition when he was rushed to the hospital that night before he underwent an intensive surgery. He was released from the hospital on Dec. 11.
“It’s going to be a long road of recovery for him,” Brantly said. “That procedure takes an extreme toll on the body.”
Brantly started a YouCaring page to raise money for Canterbury’s expensive medical bills. As of Dec. 22, community members have raised $12,173 out of the $20,000 goal.
“Speaking for his family, they ask for prayers and support for his full recovery and the response from the community so far, has been overwhelming and nothing but positive, they greatly appreciate that,” Brantly added.
Canterbury has been in law enforcement for around 12 years and is the president of the Coastal Carolina FOP Lodge #12.
If you would like to donate, you can do so by visiting: www.youcaring.com/kccanterbury-1030062.
Brantly said checks are also being accepted, which you can pay to the order of SC FOP Lodge 12 and in the memo section write “KC Relief.” Checks can be mailed to the following address: S.C. FOP 12 P.O. Box 8455, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 29578.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments