More Videos

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

Pause
CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 1:52

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:52

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

Benton guilty on all counts 1:53

Benton guilty on all counts

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

  • Myrtle Beach Fire Department makes Christmas special for children, families

    The fire department celebrated the holiday season by raising over $2,000 to buy presents for children and families.

The fire department celebrated the holiday season by raising over $2,000 to buy presents for children and families. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
The fire department celebrated the holiday season by raising over $2,000 to buy presents for children and families. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Watch as Myrtle Beach firefighters make 2 girls’ Christmas wishes come true

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

December 21, 2017 02:52 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:13 PM

When 5-year-old Kyema Simmons and her older sister Kymya, 7, stepped inside the Myrtle Beach Fire Department on Thursday, their eyes lit up as they spotted several wrapped Christmas presents and a brand new bicycle.

“It means a lot to me and it means a lot to the girls too, because I know I wasn’t able to get them all of this stuff right here for Christmas,” said Linda Holoman, the girls’ great-grandmother.

The Myrtle Beach Professional Firefighters Association, an organization of local firefighters, raised money to give underprivileged children in Myrtle Beach area schools the opportunity to have gifts to open up on Christmas.

On Thursday, Holoman visited the fire department with her two great-granddaughters to pick up their presents. The girls also got to see the inside of the fire engines, practice riding their new bike and even play with the department’s dog, a Dalmatian named Tower.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s a good blessing to me and it’s a great blessing to them too for them to receive that many gifts from one organization and a bicycle too,” Holoman said. “The girls are very, very excited about what they got.”

This year, organizers raised around $2,500 through the annual pancake breakfast with Santa event held earlier this month, which provided enough funds to give presents to 30 children.

“For us watching them receive the gifts, that’s really what Christmas is about and that’s why we created this event,” said Brian Wastler of MBFD.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

Pause
CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 1:52

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:52

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

Benton guilty on all counts 1:53

Benton guilty on all counts

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

  • Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

    James Sanderson, President of United Steelworkers local talks about the re-opening of the Georgetown steel mill.

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

View More Video