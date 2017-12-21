Watch as Myrtle Beach firefighters make 2 girls’ Christmas wishes come true

More Videos 1:20 Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 Pause 1:52 CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 1:53 Benton guilty on all counts 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 1:32 Adoption Day for the Walker Family Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Myrtle Beach Fire Department makes Christmas special for children, families The fire department celebrated the holiday season by raising over $2,000 to buy presents for children and families. The fire department celebrated the holiday season by raising over $2,000 to buy presents for children and families. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

