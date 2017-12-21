Local

New York man identified as bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

December 21, 2017 12:11 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 12:57 PM

A 59-year-old man, originally from New York, was identified as the person killed in a hit-and-run in Georgetown County on Tuesday morning.

Edward Krippa died after suffering “massive trauma” from being struck by a vehicle, officials with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. on U.S. 17 near Mt. Zion Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Both Krippa and the unknown driver of the vehicle were traveling northbound on U.S. 17 when Krippa was struck, SCHP authorities said.

“The cyclist was not wearing any type of reflective equipment,” Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the SCHP previously said.

SCHP authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 1-800-768-1505.

