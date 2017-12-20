Myrtle Beach International Airport adding more flights to new destination

Myrtle Beach has no direct flights to Minneapolis, Minnesota, despite 40 percent of air traffic to the area coming from Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport spokesperson Kirk Lovell.
But that’s changing.
Recently, two new air service providers announced non-stop flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Myrtle Beach.
On Wednesday, Sun Country Airlines announced twice-a-week flights between Minneapolis and Myrtle Beach.
The flights will be on Mondays and Fridays between April 6, 2018 and June 4, 2018.
Last Thursday, Spirit Airlines announced it was starting non-stop flights between Minneapolis and Myrtle Beach three days a week starting April 12, 2018.
“For several years we have been aggressively marketing to carriers the opportunity that exists between Minneapolis and the Grand Strand,” said Lovell in an email. “Current booking levels are strong and our research suggests that demand is suppressed due to the lack of nonstop air service.”
He said that at the end of 2016, Minneapolis-St. Paul was the Myrtle Beach’s largest market without non-stop air service.
“Adding a new market with non-stop air service to the Myrtle Beach area ensures that even more first-time visitors will have easy access to our 60 miles of beautiful beaches and southern hospitality during the summer,” Brad Dean, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.
“We’re excited that Sun Country has decided to partner with our regional airport, as they will bring more families to the area to enjoy our wealth of exciting activities and entertainment beyond the beach,” he said. “This move puts us another step closer to achieving our goal to welcome 20 million visitors to the area by 2020.”
