Local

One killed, two injured after Saturday night wreck

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

December 03, 2017 09:07 AM

One person was killed Saturday night after two vehicles collided along S.C. 9, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. One vehicle, a GMC truck was traveling northbound on S.C. 9 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto S.C. 348, hitting a GMC sports utility vehicle.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, one vehicle was one fire, but the two people inside escaped with non life-threatening injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Collins said the driver of the truck was not wearing a seat belt and was transferred to the hospital where they died. According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, the person killed was a Loris resident.

The name of the person will be released after the family is notified.

The two occupants of the sports utility were transferred to the hospital.

No charges will be filed regarding the wreck.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway

    A truck overturned near Myrtle Beach International Airport. There were no reported injuries.

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 0:37

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway
Horry County to look at two smoking bans 1:18

Horry County to look at two smoking bans
Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 1:10

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges

View More Video