One killed, two injured after Saturday night wreck

One person was killed Saturday night after two vehicles collided along S.C. 9, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. One vehicle, a GMC truck was traveling northbound on S.C. 9 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto S.C. 348, hitting a GMC sports utility vehicle.
According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, one vehicle was one fire, but the two people inside escaped with non life-threatening injuries.
Collins said the driver of the truck was not wearing a seat belt and was transferred to the hospital where they died. According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, the person killed was a Loris resident.
The name of the person will be released after the family is notified.
The two occupants of the sports utility were transferred to the hospital.
No charges will be filed regarding the wreck.
