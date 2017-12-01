Watch out for these scams targeting Myrtle Beach area vacationers and renters

More Videos 0:37 Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway Pause 1:18 Horry County to look at two smoking bans 2:09 County cops show off their #NoShave November results 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 4:05 Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 3:20 Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 1:22 At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting 1:07 Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Scam hitting vacationers and renters Scam artists are using some properties in the Myrtle Beach area to fleece vacationers and home renters. Scam artists are using some properties in the Myrtle Beach area to fleece vacationers and home renters. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Scam artists are using some properties in the Myrtle Beach area to fleece vacationers and home renters. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com