Dolphins, humpback whale playing in ocean near Grand Strand beach

“It was a morning walk that I will never forget,” said Troy Montenery who reported seeing a pod of dolphins escorting a humpback whale in the ocean around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
He said he spotted the marine mammals as he was walking south into Litchfield from Huntington Beach State Park.
“It's been a very active week for dolphin sighting, at least a dozen every morning this week,” Montenery said. “But to see six or seven dolphins escorting a humpback whale was absolutely incredible!”
He said he followed the marine mammals as he walked his dog for about an hour.
Never miss a local story.
“The whole time he was only about 50 yards off shore. Then, he moved about 500 yards offshore and I started looking through my videos, hoping I had some good footage!” Montenery said.
Montenery was grateful that his dog makes him walk everyday, he said.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments