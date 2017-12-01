Local

‘Disgruntled’ parent prompts indoor recess at Myrtle Beach Elementary School

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

December 01, 2017 12:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Recess for Myrtle Beach Elementary School students will be held inside Friday as a precautionary after a “disgruntled” parent left the school in a huff following a meeting.

The parent tried to go back to the school’s lobby after the meeting and was not let into it. School officials reached out to Myrtle Beach police and ask that they check the area.

“Out of an abundance of caution, inside recess will be implemented at the school today,” according to Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokeswoman.

She stressed the school is not on a security lockdown.

