Letters to the editor: We need more Americans on LPGA

More Americans on LPGA needed
In case you haven’t noticed, the upcoming 2018 LPGA season has no shortage of international star players. China leads all nations with the No. 1 player in the world: Shanshan Feng. All have taken their turns at the top, middle and bottom of the leaderboard.
This other side of the Atlantic-winning dominance is quickly surpassing years of American winning. According to the LPGA, the 2017 tour produced over 125 active international players from 25 different countries currently playing its tour. Korean players alone number nearly four dozen and is quickly growing in numbers.
So what can the USA do about it? Perhaps most importantly, American PGA sections across the country must sponsor more tournaments for American girls and boys that are highly skilled. They need to promote development of more summer instructional schools like First Tee, the Golf 20 program and AJGA tournaments. The NCAA could also limit the total number of Asian scholarship players allowed on American collegiate golf teams. I recommend two. Go UGA golf!!
Never miss a local story.
Thomas Brennan, Myrtle Beach
Regarding: Csoppe@thestate.com
While helping my wife make pies for Thanksgiving I stopped to rest and read your article. Sad to say, it was lovely until I got to the “chip on my shoulder.”
Not sure what that means but I think the weight on my shoulder is: disrespect for our country, disrespect for our flag, disrespect for police, disrespect for every value that this country holds dear.
You say you are neither left nor right; you may want to rethink that. I see that you believe that the “smug left” is in the minority but that the “enraged right” is in the majority.
It is people like you who continue to feed this divide by taking what appeared to be a nice Thanksgiving prayer and interjecting “right and left.”
I’m proud to believe in God, country and flag. While I don’t have to defend myself to you, I can tell you that my wife and I give to the poor and sick, according to the “Word.” I’m tired of being preached to by the left.
I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday and think about the fact that this was made by diverse ideas, including by those of us with a “chip on our shoulder.”
Gerard Vanella, North Myrtle Beach
USC owes Clemson fans an apology
Back in the days of “Big Thursday” a young man growing up in South Carolina had a serious choice to make right about the time he reached junior high school. So, in 1955 I had to decide if my blood type was orange or garnet. I decided to be a Gamecock, and later graduated from that very fine institution.
Over the years there have been times when I was not happy with our football team (there were also times when they made me very proud), but I was always proud of my decision to wear garnet … until last Saturday night. That was when a bunch of ignorant, undisciplined fans/students began throwing stuff on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium and flipping the bird at anyone watching. Way to go children. You really showed the world what you were made of. I’m certain your grandmother would be very proud of you. In fact, there are plenty of pictures of you in action, why not have a blow-up made and give her a copy for Christmas? To Clemson fans everywhere, a very sincere apology from an old man whose parents raised him to be better than that and taught him to be respectful of others and to show more sportsmanlike behavior at athletic events.
To USC players, coaches and administrators, you need to look closely at all available tapes, film and pictures from that event and see that those involved receive the punishment they deserve: a one-year ban from William-Brice might be a good start … so as to insure that this type of thing never happens again. You also owe Clemson players, coaches and fans a sincere apology.
For those of you thinking this was OK because Clemson players started it by their taunting or that it was OK because Clemson fans have done the same thing in the past, get real. Two wrongs have never made a right, and that defense still rings very hollow in this case.
I can’t help but wonder if this type of behavior might be the result of putting well-connected politicians in charge of institutions of higher education instead of real educators who understand that their job is to mold the entire student into a productive, well rounded, caring member of society … and not just their professional skills. Just a thought.
Harry Lockwood, Conway
Coastal made mistake moving conferences
I think Coastal Carolina football made a big mistake moving to the Sun Belt League. This year the schools they played are in the following states: Massachusetts, Illinois, Louisiana, Georgia, Arkansas, two in Alabama, Texas and Idaho.
What fans are going to travel to any of these states? When playing home against these teams, I bet the visitors section is mostly empty.
They should play teams that are not that far away by car, so their fans can see their away games.
Who cares if Coastal beats Idaho? I don’t see any rivalries here like Charleston Southern was.
Paul Archer, Pawleys Island
US should stay out of war business
It was reported that Trump’s America has armed US soldiers in 138 countries. This is insane. China, with the reported largest economy in the world, has no soldiers in foreign countries in combat.
China sends businessmen to foreign counties, we send combat troops. America has gone crazy with war, allowed our economy to be based on war and feeding war profiteers. We have surrendered the production of peaceful consumer goods to China. China makes business friends, we make enemies.
Our wars are only making more enemies. “He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword.” Why must we horn in on every dispute between countries in the world? The great movie director Oliver Stone said it best. Americans need to look in the mirror and consider what we are doing in and to the world. Our founding fathers must be rolling in their graves. They never expected to have America rule the world like warmongering conquistadors. How would Americans like it if foreign soldiers roamed our streets looking for enemies to kill?
Gary A. Ling, North Charleston
Comments