Night of A Thousand Candles kicks off at Brookgreen Gardens

Brookgreen Gardens kicks off the holiday season with Night of a Thousand Candles The annual event drew hundreds, featuring more than 5,500 hand-lit candles and over 100,000 lights. The annual event drew hundreds, featuring more than 5,500 hand-lit candles and over 100,000 lights. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

