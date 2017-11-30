Brookgreen Night of Thousand Candles First Night

Easton Flores, age 3, runs through wine bottles used as decorative lights at Brookgreen's annual "Night of a Thousand Candles" on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The event, drew hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JOSH BELL
jbell@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JOSH BELL
jbell@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JOSH BELL
jbell@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JOSH BELL
jbell@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JOSH BELL
jbell@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Brookgreen’s annual “Night of a Thousand Candles” ushered in the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 30 drawing hundreds to wander through the illuminated gardens. The event features over 5,500 candles lit by hand and over 100,000 lights. The event runs from Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-17, beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For members tickets cost $15 for adult and $10 for kids. General public tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com