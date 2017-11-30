Myrtle Beach police seek help in locating missing teen

Authorities are seeking information as to the whereabouts of a local teen.
Ryan Joseph Shutt is believed to be wearing a dark colored shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes. His hair may have been dyed red, according to prepared statement by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
He is believed to be traveling north toward, particularly toward Virginia in a black 2012 Jeep Liberty bearing S.C. tag HQY 156. The vehicle has been reported as stolen out of Horry County.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.
Never miss a local story.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments