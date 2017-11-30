SkyWheel to turn red with free HIV tests

Free and confidential HIV tests will be offered Friday at St. George’s, 503 8th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach, and lights on the SkyWheel will turn red in honor of World AIDS Day.

Careteam+ Family Health and Specialty Care in Conway is hosting an event set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The event will feature guest speakers and musical performances.

“World AIDS Day is an important day for our team,” Johanna Haynes, chief executive officer of Careteam+, said in a release Thursday. “As HIV/AIDS advocates and caregivers, it is a critical part of our mission to observe this day so that awareness of this disease, it’s causes, effects, and treatments are known to all. It is additionally important to remember those who have lost the battle to AIDS and celebrate our HIV/AIDS survivors.”

“More than 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV today, and 1 in 7 of them don’t know it,” according to HIV.gov.

World AIDS Day, which was first observed in 1988, was the first ever global health awareness day. It is held every year on December 1st.