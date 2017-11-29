Finishing touches coming to caboose, boxcar at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

More Videos 1:10 Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges Pause 0:31 Palmetto Harmony commercial 1:40 Local gift ideas made in the Carolinas to store under the Christmas tree this year 4:50 Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:45 CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 1:07 Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New train car arrives at Myrtle Beach Train Depot The historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot hasn’t welcomed arrivals for decades, but on Friday, a new train car arrived on the tracks. The 53-foot boxcar was purchased for $10,000 by the City of Myrtle Beach to expand meeting space at the depot, which has become one of the most popular places for meetings, parties and wedding receptions. The historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot hasn’t welcomed arrivals for decades, but on Friday, a new train car arrived on the tracks. The 53-foot boxcar was purchased for $10,000 by the City of Myrtle Beach to expand meeting space at the depot, which has become one of the most popular places for meetings, parties and wedding receptions. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

