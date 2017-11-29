Finishing touches coming to caboose, boxcar at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

The Myrtle Beach Train Depot is expanding as final touches are put on two railcars that were brought to the area earlier this year.
Workers are repainting a caboose, which will be turned into a kitchen area, and a boxcar that will used as a meeting space and for storage. Officials plan to connect the railcars to the train depot with decking.
In June, the boxcar was trucked to the area for roughly $12,000. The city bought the 53-foot boxcar for $10,000 with the intention of expanding the depot, whih has become a popular place for meeting, parties and wedding receptions.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
