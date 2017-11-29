More Videos

  • New train car arrives at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

    The historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot hasn’t welcomed arrivals for decades, but on Friday, a new train car arrived on the tracks. The 53-foot boxcar was purchased for $10,000 by the City of Myrtle Beach to expand meeting space at the depot, which has become one of the most popular places for meetings, parties and wedding receptions.

The historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot hasn’t welcomed arrivals for decades, but on Friday, a new train car arrived on the tracks. The 53-foot boxcar was purchased for $10,000 by the City of Myrtle Beach to expand meeting space at the depot, which has become one of the most popular places for meetings, parties and wedding receptions. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
The historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot hasn't welcomed arrivals for decades, but on Friday, a new train car arrived on the tracks. The 53-foot boxcar was purchased for $10,000 by the City of Myrtle Beach to expand meeting space at the depot, which has become one of the most popular places for meetings, parties and wedding receptions.

Local

Finishing touches coming to caboose, boxcar at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

November 29, 2017 03:09 PM

November 29, 2017 03:09 PM

The Myrtle Beach Train Depot is expanding as final touches are put on two railcars that were brought to the area earlier this year.

Workers are repainting a caboose, which will be turned into a kitchen area, and a boxcar that will used as a meeting space and for storage. Officials plan to connect the railcars to the train depot with decking.

In June, the boxcar was trucked to the area for roughly $12,000. The city bought the 53-foot boxcar for $10,000 with the intention of expanding the depot, whih has become a popular place for meeting, parties and wedding receptions.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

